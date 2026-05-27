Lake County

Prosecutors seek death for Lake County man facing 47 child sex abuse charges

Death penalty sought for Lake County child predator

By WFTV.com News Staff
By WFTV.com News Staff

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Prosecutors plan to seek the death penalty against a Lake County man facing 47 charges of child sex abuse.

Schubert Macarat was indicted today after deputies arrested him in March. Investigators allege he abused at least one minor in his care and recorded the abuse.

They also discovered over 700 videos of child sexual abuse material on his computer.

Bill Gladson, Fifth Judicial Circuit State Attorney, states, “In this state... zero tolerance for child predators.”

Macarat remains held without bond in Lake County jail.

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