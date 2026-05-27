Prosecutors seek death for Lake County man facing 47 child sex abuse charges

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Prosecutors plan to seek the death penalty against a Lake County man facing 47 charges of child sex abuse.

Schubert Macarat was indicted today after deputies arrested him in March. Investigators allege he abused at least one minor in his care and recorded the abuse.

They also discovered over 700 videos of child sexual abuse material on his computer.

Today, State Attorney Bill Gladson of the Fifth Judicial Circuit announces the grand jury indictment of 42-year-old Schubert Navarroza Macarat for crimes against a minor child. https://t.co/27CuPefv8u — FLSAO5 (@flsao5) May 27, 2026

Bill Gladson, Fifth Judicial Circuit State Attorney, states, “In this state... zero tolerance for child predators.”

Macarat remains held without bond in Lake County jail.

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