Road rage victim recovers as investigation continues in Flagler County

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a road rage shooting that ended up in the drive-thru of a McDonald’s. The victim is recovering in the hospital in serious condition.

Customers react to a shooting in the drive-through of this McDonald’s on Belle Terre by Palm Coast Parkway, Monday night. Terrell Johnson, Jr says, “It’s crazy. We were here earlier. You know, you got to be mc-friendly, you know what I’m saying? “

Flagler Sheriff Rick Staly says it started with a road rage incident nearby and ended at the restaurant with a shooting.

“The argument continued when one of the drivers blocked the two-lane drive-thru. At which time shots were fired, and one person was shot multiple times.” Sheriff Staly says a 50-year-old man fired the shots, hitting a 61-year-old victim who’s recovering in the hospital.

But he says, they weren’t the only ones on scene. “That argument ended when a third party intervened, and the people in the original car of the rage, separated themselves.” According to the Sheriff, some of the people involved were in their twenties. So far, no arrests have been made. “Determining if there are any prior relationships with any of the people involved, that’s our hardest part right now.”

Sheriff Staly says everyone has been accounted for and there’s no threat to the community. He’s waiting to question the victim once he recovers and can talk.

But it’s still a concern for Palm Coast residents like Laura Stuetzle, “I guess you can see it all over the place. You just don’t expect it to be in your neighborhood.” Meanwhile, Johnson says, “If you’re shooting out in the open, I could be eating a McChicken and get shot. We don’t need that. You know what I mean?”

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