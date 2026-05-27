Urgent search for missing teen and her daughter in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office has reported a missing and endangered child out of Kissimmee.

16-year-old Izairya Eason has been missing since Wednesday morning, around 11 am where she was last seen at the Extended Stay Hotel on 7277 West Irlo Brunson Memorial Highway, according to her mother.

According to deputies, Izairya’s mother told them that they got into an argument while Izairya was checking out of the hotel.

Izairya took her 16-month-old daughter and walked off down W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway to cool off. She did not return after approximately an hour.

Izairya is described as a black girl who stands 5′04″ tall, weighs 92 pounds, and has blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, white and black pants, and a blue bonnet. Her child is wearing a red-and-black shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

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