Police: Man, 22, shot to death in Sanford while trying to sell headphones

SANFORD, Fla. — A 22-year-old man was shot to death Saturday evening while trying to sell headphones, the Sanford police Department said.

Police said the shooting happened at about 9:30 p.m. outside of a home on West 3rd Street near Pomegranate Avenue.

Investigators said Brandon Leo was waiting in his pickup truck in the driveway of the home when at least two people he did not know approached his pickup.

“During the interaction, Brandon begins reversing out of the driveway, then several gunshots were fired,” Bianca Gillett, a police spokeswoman, said in a news release. “The truck, still in reverse, continues into the retention pond, where it was located by Sanford officers.”

Police said they discovered Leo’s body in the partially submerged pickup.

“A family is grieving the loss of their son over a pair of headphones,” Sanford police Chief Cecil Smith said in a prepared statement. “Senseless doesn’t begin to describe this tragedy. Our investigators have been working diligently to locate these two individuals who clearly have no regard for the value of a human life.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Sanford police or Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

A tip that leads to solving homicide cases are eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000.

See a map of the scene below:

