Crews monitor large hole that opened up underneath Groveland home

GROVELAND, Fla. — A large hole that opened up under a Groveland home has forced several families to evacuate.

The ground depression opened Saturday night and crews are still monitoring its growth on Monday.

The homeowner said he’s concerned because he doesn’t know what will happen next.

The man said he has been in this house since 2006 and lives there with his wife.

They were allowed back into the home Monday morning to quickly grab some belongings after rushing out over the weekend.

City officials said it appears that the hole has not expanded after being measured around 20 feet wide.

Ground depressions like this have been recorded in the area before.

