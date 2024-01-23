Polk County home evacuated after large sinkhole opens in front yard

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Imagine your neighbor coming over to tell you that your yard is collapsing.

That’s what happened to one Polk County family when this massive sinkhole opened right in front of their home.

The hole began growing over the weekend and is now over 70 feet deep.

Now more than 72 hours since the ground opened up, it continues to give way at about 15 feet per day.

Neighbors say it happened so quickly they didn’t even notice.

“I went across the street with my dog, and I was taking him over there. and when I went down the street, I could see something was wrong over there so I went and investigated,” said neighbor Sharon Stein. “Apparently, it had just happened because the neighbor over there had gone through at 7:30 and he didn’t see anything wrong.”

Officials with emergency management say there’s no timeline on when they’ll begin to fill the hole because it’s still active.

In the meantime, the homeowner and his family have had to evacuate.

