Massive sinkhole opens up near homes in Central Florida

LAKELAND, Fla. — A massive sinkhole that opened up near homes, now has a busy road shut down in Lakeland.

Polk County shut down Scott Lake Road on Friday as the sinkhole grew to 75 feet wide and 120 feet deep.

Residents in the area have seen this before.

Back in 2006 underwater sinkholes partially drained the lake, damaged homes, and sank a gazebo.

“Well you know, I was born and raised here in Lakeland, and you always have to remember that is something that happens in this area,” said resident Lucinda Hall.

The sinkhole may not have been formed by natural causes.

The county believes that when the company that owns the land started drilling a well, it may have caused the sinkhole.

Now, the property owner is responsible for filling the hole.

Once repairs are complete the road will reopen.

