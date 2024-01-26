Massive sinkhole opens up at Florida intersection

BOYTON BEACH, Fla. — A community in Palm Beach County is dealing with a massive sinkhole.

Video from Boyton Beach shows a large area where the ground has caved in.

Officials say there was likely an underground leak when a truck drove into the hole on Wednesday morning.

Watch: Polk County home evacuated after large sinkhole opens in front yard

Thankfully, they were able to get the driver out safely.

Crews believe the hole is more than 40 feet long, 30 feet wide, and 10 feet deep.

Watch: Massive sinkhole opens up near homes in Central Florida

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group