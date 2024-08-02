Firefighter becomes sixth shark bite victim in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — An Edgewater firefighter is recovering after becoming Volusia County’s latest shark bite victim while surfing on Tuesday.

It happened in New Smyrna Beach near the Inlet.

CJ Lyles is a 31-year-old New Smyrna Beach native who has been surfing most of his life. It’s probably why he didn’t react the way you might expect after getting bit.

“Wasn’t going to be able to surf, not going to be able to work, just mad that it happened,” said Lyles.

He recalls feeling something sharp grab ahold of his hand and after that, he was afraid to look down.

Read: Potential Tropical Cyclone 4: See the system’s timing & rainfall outlook

“I knew it was a shark right away. I tried to move my hand and it wasn’t letting go for a few seconds and it thrashed around and finally let go,” said Lyles.

From there he went straight to the hospital and that’s when the pain started to intensify. Doctors told him he has two torn tendons in his index finger, one in his middle and nerve damage in both.

His focus is now getting back to work and back on his board. Even after this experience, he has no fear surfing in the shark bite capital of the world.

Read: Trump assassination attempt: Secret Service gives timeline update

“It is just a name, I guess. The waves are still good!” said Lyles.

Beach safety officials have found most bites that happen throughout Volusia County are a case of mistaken identity from small sharks looking for fish.

Lyles is the 6th shark bite victim in Volusia County so far this year.

Read: See where you can get sandbags in Central Florida

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group