Man with ‘simulated gun’ shot to death by Orlando police, chief says

ORLANDO, Fla. — An investigation is underway after five Orlando police officers shot and killed a man Thursday inside an apartment complex.

Police said he was waving a “simulated” gun at them, and when he didn’t listen to their commands.

Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith said Thursday’s incident started after the man waved a gun inside the 7-Eleven near Conroy Road and Vineland, when workers thought he was stealing beer.

Moments later, down the street on Cason Cove Drive, the man was shot multiple times.

Orlando police shared a picture of the gun they say the man was armed with.

Smith said it’s a simulated gun that looks like a Glock handgun, but it’s just either a BB or pellet gun.

Police said the man waved the gun around the 7-Eleven, then a dry cleaners next door, then the parking lot of a strip mall.

Officers found him in the Bella Vita complex where the shooting happened.

Chief Eric Smith says all five officers who fired their guns are on administrative leave. He says officers had seconds to decide how to act.

“It’s a split-second decision when you see a gun pointed in your direction. The officers had to make a split-second decision. They can’t set their and decide what kind of this is, they got to protect themselves and the community,” Smith said.

The suspect’s name hasn’t been released, but Chief Smith did say he was around 25.

