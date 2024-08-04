Tropical Storm Debby: These schools have announced closures

ORLANDO, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Debby approaches the state, Florida schools are making changes to their schedule.

Eyewitness News is monitoring Central Florida districts, colleges and universities and will update information as it comes into our newsroom.

University of Florida

It will close its main campus in Gainesville on Monday because of Tropical Storm Debby.

The school said that classes are canceled Monday -- both in-person and online -- as well as all academic and student-related activities and exams.

The university will announce Monday its plans to resume classes and normal campus operations.

Only essential staff should report to work.

Students living in campus residence halls should stay in them, and those who live off campus should follow local and state guidance.

Food will still be provided, and students living on campus can park their cars normally.

Bus and shuttle service will follow weather guidelines and can be accessed here.

Florida State University

Florida State University’s Tallahassee campus will close on Monday due to Tropical Storm Debby.

The school expects to reopen on Tuesday.

