Hurricane Debby: Storm is hours away from Florida landfall

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Debby is hours away from making landfall in Florida. Watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News and scroll below for live updates:

12 a.m.

Debby is a hurricane as it approaches the Northeastern Gulf Coast.

The track has shifted a bit west, meteorologist George Waldenberger said.

Most of Central Florida is under a tornado watch until 6 a.m. Monday.

Brevard County is the only area not under the tornado watch.

Read our previous timeline here.

SEE: Tropical Storm Debby causes damage, flooding in Florida

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 34 Tropical Storm Debby The docks at Indian Mound Park are underwater. (Sarasota County Government/Sarasota County Government)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group