Hurricane Debby: Storm is hours away from Florida landfall

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Debby is hours away from making landfall in Florida. Watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News and scroll below for live updates:
12 a.m.
Debby is a hurricane as it approaches the Northeastern Gulf Coast.
The track has shifted a bit west, meteorologist George Waldenberger said.
Most of Central Florida is under a tornado watch until 6 a.m. Monday.
Brevard County is the only area not under the tornado watch.
