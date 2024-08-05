Sheriff: 13-year-old dies after tree falls into home in Florida

LEVY COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Levy County said a teenager was killed after a tree fell onto his home during Hurricane Debby.

The Levy County Sheriff’s Office said the deadly accident happened around 8 a.m. at 8770 NW 168 Place.

When the first responders arrived, they found a large tree that had fallen into a mobile home.

Deputies said a 13-year-old boy was crushed to death inside of the home.

CEDAR KEY, FLORIDA - AUGUST 05: Christy Hatcher checks on her neighborhood as high winds, rain and storm surge from Hurricane Debby inundate the area on August 05, 2024, in Cedar Key, Florida. Hurricane Debby brings rain storms and high winds along Florida's Big Bend area. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Levy County Sheriff Bobby McCallum responded to the scene and was with the family.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with this family as they deal with this tragedy. We encourage everyone to use extreme caution as they begin to assess and clean up the damage,” a sheriff’s office spokesperson said.

