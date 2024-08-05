Debby’s damage: Strong winds flip campers in Cocoa

COCOA, Fla. — While Hurricane Debby is centered off the west coast of Florida, the storm’s outer bands have been impacting Central Florida.

In Brevard County, we saw damage caused by powerful winds Sunday night.

It was a scary scene in Cocoa, as several high-profile vehicles flipped at the Sonrise Palms RV Park.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 9 Sonrise Palms RV Park in Cocoa Winds flip high-profile vehicles in Brevard County

That’s off Tucker Lane, just west of Interstate 95.

READ: Hurricane Debby: Storm is nearing landfall in Florida

Strong thunderstorms moved through the area around that time.

One resident there described her panic as she ran to safety, witnessing RVs tipping over “one by one.”

SEE: Hurricane Debby causes damage, flooding in Florida

She said one trailer tipped over onto a truck.

Channel 9′s Sam Martello is at the RV park this morning and working to learn more about possible injuries.

Watch Eyewitness News this morning and stick with WFTV.com for the latest on this story and coverage of Hurricane Debby.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group