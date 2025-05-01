Local

Residents in Orlando neighborhood advised to avoid area as police investigates scene

By WFTV.com News Staff
Police Scene
By WFTV.com News Staff

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department said there is currently an active investigation in the 4600 block of Cason Cove.

Police said residents are advised to avoid the area if possible.

Channel 9 Eyewitness News has a crew on scene.

Stay tuned to Channel 9 and our website for updates on this story.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read