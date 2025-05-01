ICE, DeSantis: 1,100 undocumented immigrants arrested in Operation Tidal Wave

MIAMI, Fla. — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is calling Operation Tidal Wave the largest operation within a state in its history.

Within 6 days last week, immigration agents—along with local and state law enforcement- arrested 1,120 undocumented immigrants living across Florida.

ICE confirmed a focus on Central Florida, including Orange, Volusia, Brevard, and Sumter counties. However, ICE has not said exactly how many were arrested there.

ICE’s Deputy Director Madison Sheehan called the operation a “historic marker of success.” She said this operation was the first of its kind, but it certainly will not be the last. Sheehan says that’s in part because of the number of Florida law enforcement agencies that have partnered with ICE in 287(G) agreements. The governor already mentioned ways the state can help out more today.

“We’re fighting for the citizens of Florida. We want them to be able to live in a society that upholds the rule of law. We wanted them to be able to live in a state that is safe. And we have to take action on it,” said Governor Ron DeSantis.

The governor, along with state officials, says ICE is using Florida as its blueprint on how to deal with illegal immigration and handle mass deportations.

“What has happened here this past week that we’re here talking about today is a warm-up. What matters now is how we put together our plan or finalize our plan for execution on what is going to be constant, persistent pressure and effort in this process,” said Larry Keefe, executive director of the state immigration enforcement board.

ICE praised Operation Tidal Wave, where they arrested 1,120 undocumented immigrants in Florida between April 21 and April 26.

ICE says nearly 400 of those arrested already had final orders from an immigration judge to deport. They say 63 percent—or about 700 people—had existing criminal arrests or convictions.

ICE says that includes convicted murderers and kidnappers, sex offenders, and gang members from MS-13 and Tren de Aragua.

“We will not stop until our American families and everyday Americans are safe in their own communities,” Sheehan said.

Sheehan says the operation was possible from the number of law enforcement agencies in the state that have signed 287G agreements partnering with ICE and essentially deputizing their officers to be immigration officers.

DeSantis says he’s looking to put more state resources into supporting ICE’s operations.

“If this is approved, we will go off to the races, and we will be able to do really from soup to nuts, from apprehension to detention, even putting some of our people in the national guard in line to be served as immigration judges to process,” DeSantis said.

