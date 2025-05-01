Fundraiser started for family of Orange County student killed by car outside school

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County school officials have released the identity of the Oak Ridge High School student who lost her life this week.

Keysha Fenelon was fatally struck by a car outside the school Monday morning. She was 16 years old.

It happened as she was crossing the street to get to school.

The district set up this fundraiser to help her family with funeral expenses.

The fundraiser talks about her commitment to the ROTC program and describes her as a kind and dedicated person.

It quotes one student as saying, “Her presence is still here; we can all feel it.”

