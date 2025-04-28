Student struck and killed by car near Oak Ridge HS, officials confirm

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A pedestrian died after being struck by a car near Oak Ridge High School, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Orange County Public Schools confirmed that a student was involved in the collision near campus Monday morning.

“Families of Oak Ridge High School were notified that a student was struck by a vehicle this morning just off campus. School administration is assisting law enforcement as they investigate the incident,” OCPS told Channel 9 in an email.

Deadly crash on Oak Ridge Road in Orlando A student died after being struck by a car Monday morning near the campus of Oak Ridge HS. (WFTV staff)

State troopers said it happened on Oak Ridge Road west of Winegard Road at approximately 8:10 a.m.

According to FHP, the crash involved a Dodge Avenger sedan that struck someone on Oak Ridge Road.

FHP said the person hit by the car was rushed to Orlando Regional Medical Center but did not survive.

The agency has not released any specific information about the student who died.

The driver of the Dodge was not hurt and stayed at the crash site, troopers said.

As of 10:15 a.m., FHP reported roadblock on Oak Ridge Road west of Winegard Road.

