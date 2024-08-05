Driver dies after semi-truck crashes into water on I-75

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Hillsborough County said a man is dead after a semi-truck crashed into the water Monday morning.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said the large truck veered into the Tampa Bypass Canal on I-75.

A dive team responded to the scene and later recovered the driver’s body.

The victim was a 64-year-old Mississippi man.

Troopers said he lost control on the wet roadway and traveled over the wall over the canal.

Crews are also responding to get the truck out of the water.

High winds from Hurricane Debby are creating dangerous road conditions around the state.

Drivers are advised to avoid unnecessary travel and use extra caution on all roadways.

