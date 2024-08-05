Coast Guard rescues boaters after sailboat damaged during Tropical Storm Debby

BOCA GRANDE, Fla. — U.S. Coast Guard crews rescued two boaters from the middle of Tropical Storm Debby.

The rescue happened over the weekend as Debby moved through the eastern Gulf of Mexico.

Officials said a sailboat lost its sail more than 70 miles from Boca Grande.

Watch: Hurricane Debby: Storm is nearing landfall in Florida

A friend of the people on the boat reported them missing Saturday evening after they didn’t check in.

Crews said both people on the boat were not hurt.

Watch: Debby’s damage: Strong winds flip campers in Cocoa

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group