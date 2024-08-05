Thousands without power throughout Central Florida in wake of Hurricane Debby

ORLANDO, Fla. — Thousands of people are without power Monday after rain bands from Hurricane Debby moved through Central Florida.

Marion County has more than 11,000 outages.

More than 12,000 were reported in Lake County.

Watch: Driver dies after semi-truck crashes into water on I-75

Orange County has more than 2,000 people without power.

Around 1,000 power outages have been reported in Sumter County.

Watch: Debby’s damage: Strong winds flip campers in Cocoa

Power crews around the state are mobilizing to make repairs and restore power to affected areas.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group