Gov. DeSantis to give update on Florida’s response to Hurricane Debby

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to give an update Monday morning on Florida’s response to Hurricane Debby.

DeSantis plans to speak at 7:30 a.m. from the state’s Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee.

Joining DeSantis at the news conference will be Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie.

Hurricane Debby: Storm set to make landfall in Florida

