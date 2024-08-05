Boil water notice issued for some Marion County residents

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Marion County residents are being asked to boil their tap water before using it.

Due to a loss of power at the water plant, a boil water notice is in effect for all Marion County Utilities customers in the Fore Acres, Hillside Acres and Courtney Acres.

Residents within the community must boil water used for consumption until the water is tested and results indicate that the water is safe to drink.

Read: LIVE UPDATES: Hurricane Debby brings flooding, damaging winds to parts of Central Florida

Officials said water should be brought to a rapid boil one minute before consumption.

Bottled water may be used as an alternative for drinking, cooking, and brushing teeth, officials said.

The utility company said water used for laundry, bathing, or showering does not need to be boiled.

Read: Driver dies after semi-truck crashes into water on I-75

The company said it will perform water testing per regulations from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and will advise residents once the boil water notice is lifted.

Officials said residents can contact the Marion County Utilities customer service at 352-307-6000.

Click here for more information.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group