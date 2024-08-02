Action 9: Beware of storm chasers

ORLANDO, Fla. — As we continue to watch the storm approaching Florida, homeowners need to be on alert for people who may be looking to prey on them before and after the storm. Unlicensed contractors could already be heading to The Sunshine State to capitalize on any damage the storm leaves behind.

These so-called storm chasers are known to canvas before and after the storm to try to convince homeowners to sign with them if their home gets damaged.

Right now, those in the building and roofing industries, along with homeowners should be preparing.

“Cleaning out their gutters, cleaning out their downspouts, just looking for anything or limb that may be hanging over their roof that they can go ahead and trim,” said Lisa Pate with the Florida Roofing and Sheet Metal Contractors Association.

She told Action 9 those small steps could help keep the water and trees from compromising roofs. But perhaps an even bigger threat could be from those looking to cash in on desperate homeowners who need help with repairs. Pate warned these kinds of storms bring out door-to-door contractors often from out of state who may not even be licensed in Florida.

Pate added, “Which also means that work is not permitted, and it hasn’t been inspected by a building official.”

And if homeowners need repairs from promised warrantees later, the unlicensed contractors likely won’t be around to help.

The state warns to be on alert for anyone who advertises without a license number, requests cash up front or uses high-pressure sales tactics.

Lisa Pate also recommended homeowners thoroughly research any company they’re thinking about hiring and to check with their insurance company first because some policies require homeowners to use approved contractors.

“Do your due diligence, just to be careful, there are so many storm chasers out there,” Pate said.

Also, a new law that went into effect July 1st, gives consumers 10-days or until the work begins to cancel a contract signed during a state of emergency instead of just 3-days.

The Florida Roofing and Sheet Metal Contractors Association recommends getting at least three bids for repairs. It has this checklist for consumers on its website: www.floridaroof.com/z/-vf.0.0.0.13806.DE83118E570A8ADD6B7C9C629EE9D344D2715F1652A11FAC85306C58B1272387

Search for licensed contractors in Florida: https://www.myfloridalicense.com/wl11.asp?mode=0&SID=

