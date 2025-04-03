Arrests made in 2024 murder of Orange County woman who was asleep with 3 children

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has made two arrests in the shooting death of 30-year-old Porshe Nikita Shanee Streeter in January 2024.

On Thursday, the sheriff’s office announced that 32-year-old Saun Rainge Jr. and 26-year-old Benjamin Garmon have both been charged with first-degree murder.

Investigators say that on Jan. 13, 2024, Rainge called 911, saying he and Streeter were shot during a home invasion. According to a new release, detectives did not believe Raigne’s story and continued their investigation, leading to Raigne and Garmon’s arrest more than a year later.

According to the arrest affidavit, Proshe was sleeping in her bed with their three children when she was fatally shot multiple times.

After Porshe was shot, Raine left her lifeless body for hours before he got Garmon to come to the apartment, then shot him once in the arm to help bolster his story, the filing states.

