Deputies identify woman found shot to death in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies have identified a woman who was killed in a shooting over the weekend.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to reports of shots fired shortly before noon Saturday in the 7300 block of Woodhill Park Drive near Apopka-Vineland Road.

READ: Virginia man vanishes while traveling to Palm Coast

When they arrived at the scene, deputies said they discovered a man and a woman in their 30s who had been shot.

Investigators said the woman died at the scene. The man was taken to a hospital and has since stabilized, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies identified the female victim Tuesday as 30-year-old Porshe Nikita Shanee Streeter. The man who was shot has not been identified.

READ: Florida property insurance costs in 2023 saw double-digit increases

No arrests have been made in the case.

The sheriff’s office said they are still investigating the incident.

See a map of the location below:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group