Deputies identify woman found shot to death in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies have identified a woman who was killed in a shooting over the weekend.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to reports of shots fired shortly before noon Saturday in the 7300 block of Woodhill Park Drive near Apopka-Vineland Road.
When they arrived at the scene, deputies said they discovered a man and a woman in their 30s who had been shot.
Investigators said the woman died at the scene. The man was taken to a hospital and has since stabilized, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies identified the female victim Tuesday as 30-year-old Porshe Nikita Shanee Streeter. The man who was shot has not been identified.
No arrests have been made in the case.
The sheriff’s office said they are still investigating the incident.
