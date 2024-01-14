Woman killed, man injured in Orange County shooting, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A woman has died, and a man was injured following a shooting Saturday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to a news release, deputies received a call around 11:50 a.m. for a shooting on Woodhill Park Drive near Apopka-Vineland Road.

When they arrived at the scene, deputies said they discovered a man and a woman in their 30s who were shot.

Investigators said the woman died at the scene, and the man was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The sheriff’s office said they are still investigating the incident.

See a map of the location below:

