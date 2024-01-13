Deputies: ‘Armed & dangerous’ suspect wanted in Marion County shooting

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A man is wanted for murder in connection to Friday’s shooting in Marion County, the sheriff’s office said.

According to a news release, deputies received a call about a shooting at Marion Oaks Boulevard around 1:57 p.m.

Deputies said they discovered a person was shot and killed, identified as 47-year-old Milagros Guzman Lopez.

Investigators said 33-year-old Melvin Arias is a suspect in the shooting.

Witnesses told law enforcement that he arrived at the business and got into an argument, where he pulled out a gun and shot the victim before fleeing the scene.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said if you know where Arias is, call 911, and he is considered armed and dangerous.

See a map of the location below.

©2024 Cox Media Group