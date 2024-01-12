Shooting reported at BP gas station, shopping plaza in Marion County

, Fla. — A shooting was reported Friday afternoon at a BP gas station and shopping plaza in the Marion Oaks neighborhood, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said the shooting happened at Marion Oaks Boulevard and Marion Oaks Drive.

Investigators said there is a heavy police presence at the scene.

Residents are asked to avoid the area.

Read: Brightline train strikes vehicle on tracks 2 days after deadly crash at the same Melbourne crossing

Deputies said they will release more details later Friday.

Check back for updates to this developing story, and watch channel 9 Eyewitness News at 4 for the latest information about the crash.

See a map of the scene below:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group