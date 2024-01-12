Local

Shooting reported at BP gas station, shopping plaza in Marion County

By Jason Kelly, WFTV.com

Marion County Sheriff's Office

By Jason Kelly, WFTV.com

, Fla. — A shooting was reported Friday afternoon at a BP gas station and shopping plaza in the Marion Oaks neighborhood, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Deputies said the shooting happened at Marion Oaks Boulevard and Marion Oaks Drive.

Investigators said there is a heavy police presence at the scene.

Residents are asked to avoid the area.

Read: Brightline train strikes vehicle on tracks 2 days after deadly crash at the same Melbourne crossing

Deputies said they will release more details later Friday.

Check back for updates to this developing story, and watch channel 9 Eyewitness News at 4 for the latest information about the crash.

See a map of the scene below:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Jason Kelly

Jason Kelly, WFTV.com

Jason Kelly joined WFTV in 2014.

Most Read