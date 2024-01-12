Shooting reported at BP gas station, shopping plaza in Marion County

, Fla. — A shooting was reported Friday afternoon at a BP gas station and shopping plaza in the Marion Oaks neighborhood, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies said the shooting happened at Marion Oaks Boulevard and Marion Oaks Drive.
Investigators said there is a heavy police presence at the scene.
Residents are asked to avoid the area.
Deputies said they will release more details later Friday.
See a map of the scene below:
