Brightline train strikes vehicle on tracks 2 days after deadly crash at the same Melbourne crossing

MELBOURNE, Fla. — A Brightline train struck a vehicle that was on the railroad tracks Friday afternoon -- just two days after a Brightline train crashed into another vehicle on the tracks at the same crossing, the Melbourne Police Department said.

Both crashes happened at South Harbor City Boulevard and W.H. Jackson Street.

A man died and three other were injured in Wednesday’s crash.

Police have not yet released details about injuries in Friday’s crash.

Investigators ask drivers to seek alternate routes as the area will be blocked for an investigation.

See a map of the scene below:

The Melbourne Police Department is working a vehicle vs a train in the area of W. H. Jackson and U.S 1. Please find an alternate route around W. H. Jackson. Media staging area behind Island Tile. — Melbourne Police (@MelbournePolice) January 12, 2024

