Brightline posts multimillion-dollar loss in profits 2023; read why

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

In spite of rising ridership and revenue, Miami-based private train service Brightline still finished hundreds of million of dollars in the red in the first nine months of 2023.

According to Brightline’s latest quarterly unaudited financial statement report released Dec. 29, Brightline posted a net and comprehensive loss of $192.2 million between Jan. 1 and Sept. 30.

At the same time, the company reported year-over-year increases of 67% for ridership and a 116% for revenue through Sept. 30, 2023. During the first nine months, Brightline collected $44.3 million in total revenue, compared to $20.5 million for the same period in 2022.

Photos: Icon of the Seas -- world’s largest cruise ship -- arrives in Florida

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Man dies, 3 others injured after Brightline train strikes SUV in Melbourne A man died and three other people were injured Wednesday afternoon when a Brightline train struck an SUV that was on railroad tracks. (WFTV)

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 39 Brightline begins high-speed train service between Orlando and South Florida

©2024 Cox Media Group