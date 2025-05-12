Expedition Odyssey introduces an awe-inspiring multi-sensory theater experience set in the Arctic

ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orlando has officially opened Expedition Odyssey, which will immerse guests in the Arctic’s wonders through cutting-edge ride technology, breathtaking real-world footage and face-to-face animal encounters.

This attraction takes guests on an exhilarating journey through glaciers, across the tundra, and into the Arctic Ocean, encountering some of the planet’s most awe-inspiring wildlife.

Expedition Odyssey SeaWorld Orlando Officially Opens Expedition Odyssey - An Immersive Multi-Sensory Arctic Flying Theater Experience (SeaWorld Orlando/SeaWorld Orlando)

As guests step off the ride, the breathtaking adventure continues with wonderful, up-close encounters with real Arctic animals like beluga whales, seals, and walruses!

“Expedition Odyssey is unlike anything we have ever done before and brings to life the wonder of the Arctic in a way only SeaWorld can do,” said Jon Peterson, Park President of SeaWorld Orlando.

Peterson continues, “This exciting new attraction continues SeaWorld Orlando’s tradition of pushing the boundaries of family entertainment through innovative and engaging journeys.”

Kids and adults can dive into this unforgettable Arctic expedition together.

Plus, it’s all indoors, which means that, come rain or shine, this adventure promises a cool, thrilling escape for the whole family all year round.

