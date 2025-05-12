Child e-bike accidents prompt petition for mandatory training

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Winter Garden woman says she created a petition, after she says she was almost hit by a child riding an e-bike.

“It’s frightening. It’s really frightening,” said Linda Sibley as she described what it’s like to run on a trail with students riding on electric bikes.

“These vehicles are silent, and you don’t hear them coming up behind you, and all of a sudden you are just startled by this child that is inches away from you. Some of them on their cellphones. They’ve got their earbuds in,” she said.

In March, officials say 12-year-old Rico Roundtree was killed after an e-bike he was riding crashed into a car. Since then, there’s been a push for more safety education.

Sibley said it’s necessary to have a mandatory safety training class for students who ride the vehicles to school.

She said she’s been talking to Orange County commissioners and the school board about creating a program. WFTV is waiting to hear back if they’re planning anything.

When asked what he thought of the idea, resident Raymond Golenski said, “It makes sense to me. I have been hit. Because I didn’t move out of the way, they hit me. I thought pedestrians had the right of way.”

“I think it’s a pretty good idea. I don’t see why not. It’s a public area they’re riding them in, so it’s for the benefit of everyone,“ said Michael Lyles.

Sibley said she hopes to get 500 signatures on her petition before going back to commissioners for support.

