Snap! Orlando to host Le Salon 2024

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Visual Arts and Culture organization Snap! Orlando to host the annual “Le Salon″ in downtown Orlando.

The three-month showcase will display works of art from regional and international artists.

“We are pleased to gather, in one show, many exceptional artists who we’ve been working closely with over several years, as well as welcoming impressive new talents. The exhibition will feature fresh new works and classic masterworks in an array of mediums, styles, and price points to suit every art buyer’s taste and budget,” said Patrick Kahn, Executive Director of Snap! Orlando

Opening night, August 16, will feature live music and craft cocktails for those in attendance.

The Exhibition begins Aug. 17- Nov. 23, Monday - Saturday from 11 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Here is a map of where the exhibit will take place:

