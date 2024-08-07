Grand jury indicts Kissimmee police officer

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A Kissimmee police officer has been indicted by a grand jury.

9 Investigates told you last year about Andrew Baseggio when he was suspended for kneeing a man in the face.

The incident was caught on body-worn camera.

The Kissimmee Police Department gave him a suspension, and he was back at work.

Now, the state has done its own investigation.

Court records show that Baseggio has been arrested on several charges, including battery and official misconduct.

Read: Kissimmee officer suspended after kneeing man in face, tasing him repeatedly

Channel 9 has reached out to Kissimmee police and is awaiting a statement from the agency.

Watch live updates to this story on Channel 9 Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Read: Osceola Sheriff Marcos Lopez doesn’t answer WFTV’s questions due to ‘busy schedule’

Video: Kissimmee officer suspended after kneeing man in face, tasing him repeatedly (WFTV)

©2024 Cox Media Group