Kissimmee officer suspended after kneeing man in face, tasing him repeatedly

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — “We’re gonna use more force on you; you’re not gonna like the outcome...you’re going to be in a world of pain.”

That was the warning from a Kissimmee Police officer to a man who he’d already kneed in the face and tased more than a half dozen times.

The man’s face was covered in blood, and he had to have dental work done after; all that force used after the officer claims he saw the subject push his own father, who didn’t even want to press charges.

Investigative Reporter Karla Ray took tough questions about the case to Kissimmee’s Chief of Police.

At the beginning of the body camera video of the incident along Brack Street back in April, you can see belongings all over the yard and into the street. The Kissimmee Police Chief admitted to 9 Investigates that officers should have known right away that this was likely a mental health issue.

After his initial interaction with the subject, Sean Kastner, Officer Andrew Baseggio said as much out loud:

“Right now, the only thing we have is disturbing the peace, if somebody wants to write a statement,” Baseggio says in the body camera video. “Other than maybe evaluating for mental stability.”

Instead of pursuing a Baker Act, Officer Baseggio initiated an arrest on Sean Kastner for battery, claiming he saw Kastner push his father, who was trying to come outside to speak to officers.

That’s when things escalated, with Baseggio using a prohibited knee spike to Kastner’s face, something KPD policy says is not ever supposed to be used above a suspect’s shoulders, causing Kastner to bleed from the nose and mouth, and then tasing him repeatedly; at least 7 times, including an 8-second-long stun.

9 Investigates asked the Chief whether more de-escalation on the front end for the mental health issue could have prevented the use of force.

“Obviously, there was some mental health issues, just based on when you arrive. Officers need to pick up on that,” Chief Betty Holland said.

Chief Holland said the video was surprising because the knee spikes went against training. However, she said the repeated use of the taser was within what’s considered proper use to gain compliance.

“I couldn’t see it on the video, but I will take Officer Baseggio’s word that he saw what he thought was a battery,” Holland said. “And so with that being said, he doesn’t know if he was going to go arm himself.”

Sean’s father, the victim of the alleged battery, didn’t even want to press charges. The charges against Kastner were dropped within a few weeks, and his arrest report shows he had to receive medical treatment for dental damage.

Officer Baseggio was given an 8-hour suspension.

Chief Holland plans to implement more training on mental health issues and de-escalation as a result of this incident.

