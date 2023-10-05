Suspects fleeing car burglary crash into car in Apopka

APOPKA, Fla. — Apopka police said a car burglary suspect crashed into a car with an adult and two children inside.

Police said the crash happened at North Maine Avenue and Summit Street.

Officers said they first received a call around 8:11 a.m. about a vehicle burglary in progress in the area of Martin Place Boulevard.

While officers were responding the car burglary suspect crashed into another driver around 8:11 a.m.

Police said the second car had an adult and two children inside, but they did not say if they were injured.

Channel 9 has a crew headed to the scene to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

