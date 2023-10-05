Apopka could add off-duty police to youth football practices after shooting injuries 2 teens

APOPKA, Fla. — Pop Warner Football, the mayor of Apopka, and families came together Wednesday to address safety concerns.

The meeting comes after police say an 11-year-old boy shot two teenagers after football practice at the Northwest Recreation Complex Monday night.

The mayor said he’s focused on getting to the root of the problem.

He went as far as saying he is willing to hire off-duty police officers to attend games and practices to make sure this doesn’t happen again.

A shooting at a youth football practice has shaken the community.

Two 13-year-old boys were shot but are expected to recover.

City and community leaders, along with parents, are working to find ways to come back from the tragedy.

One of the goals of Wednesday night’s meeting was to push for more safety protocols for players on the field and parents in the bleachers.

Another goal of the meeting was to help the players resolve problems without violence.

