Judge says boy, 11, accused of shooting teens at football practice to stay in custody for 21 days

, Fla. — An 11-year-old boy accused of shooting the two young teenagers faced a judge Wednesday.

The judge decided that the boy will need to stay in custody for 21 days.

Read: New video shows boy, 11, allegedly shoot 2 boys during fight over chips after football practice

The boy cried in court as the judge announced his decision.

