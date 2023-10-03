Shooting reported at Apopka recreational complex, police say

APOPKA, Fla. — Apopka police are investigating a shooting at the Northwest Recreation Complex Monday evening.

A large police presence was reported at the scene near the Field of Fame on Jason Dwelley Parkway.

There will be a news conference shortly.

