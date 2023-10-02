Teen bicyclist killed in crash involving school bus near Lake County high school, FHP says

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a school bus in Lake County.

Troopers said the crash happened around 7 a.m. on North Hancock Road, near Lake Minneola High School.

A Lake County Public Schools bus was seen off to the side of the road in the area near the high school.

A bicycle was also seen on the roadway near the crash site.

Troopers said a 17-year-old from Minneola was hurt in the crash and taken to a hospital where he died.

Channel 9 has a crew working to gather more details and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

