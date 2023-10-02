Tropical Storm Philippe could strengthen into hurricane during move past Bermuda

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists are continuing to monitor the Atlantic tropics.

Systems can typically spin up closer to the state this time of year and the first cold fronts start moving through.

We still have about two months left in the hurricane season, but November is typically a much quieter month.

Tropical Storm Philippe continues to spin somewhat disorganized near the eastern Caribbean islands.

Here are the 5 AM AST Monday Key Messages for Tropical Storm #Philippe. Follow the latest at https://t.co/tW4KeGe9uJ pic.twitter.com/Noc0XWUmFt — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 2, 2023

Philippe is moving northwest at 7 mph and has maximum sustained winds of around 50 mph.

The system will brush by parts of the Caribbean and then lift to the north.

Philippe could strengthen into a hurricane east of Bermuda.

