‘Buffett Memorial Highway’ Proposed

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A House Republican filed a proposal Friday that would designate State Road A1A as “Jimmy Buffett Memorial Highway” to honor the musician who died Sept. 1 at age 76.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

The proposed designation would include counties from Monroe County to Nassau County.

READ: Lake County Animal Shelter pauses dog admissions due to ‘kennel cough’ outbreak

Rep. Chuck Clemons, R-Newberry, filed the bill (HB 91) for consideration during the legislative session that will begin in January.

Backed in the studio and on tour by the Coral Reefer Band, the Mississippi-born Buffett was best known for an island vibe reflecting the Florida Keys.

Read the full text of the proposed bill below:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group