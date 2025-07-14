Kissimmee businessman faces prison for leading multi-million-dollar theft scheme

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Kissimmee businessman received a four-year federal prison sentence for leading a multi-million-dollar theft scheme involving government funds.

On January 16, Edwin Rivera pleaded guilty to stealing government property and was ordered to forfeit $1,987,457 obtained from his fraudulent activities.

“The Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration (TIGTA) aggressively investigates individuals who attempt to exploit U.S Treasury refund checks meant for hard-working taxpayers for their own private gain,” said TIGTA Special Agent in Charge Joel Weaver.

Between October 2023 and July 2024, Rivera and his co-conspirators carried out a scheme to defraud the government by stealing large corporations’ identities and submitting fraudulent tax returns to the IRS.

Weaver continues, “If you think committing millions of dollars’ worth of fraud and stealing from the government would go unnoticed, you couldn’t be more wrong,” said Karen Wingerd, Special Agent in Charge, Detroit Field Office, IRS Criminal Investigation.

The IRS issued refunds deposited into Rivera’s accounts. The scheme aimed to steal almost $10 million, securing at least four fraudulent refunds totaling $2,741,581.74.

Attorneys state that Rivera’s sentencing highlights the dedication of federal agencies to target and prosecute those involved in extensive financial fraud against the government.

