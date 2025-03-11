16 arrested in child predator sting operation during Bike Week

PORT ORANGE, Fla. — The Port Orange Police Department has released the arrest results of Operation Full Throttle, a sting operation that targeted accused child predators during Bike Week 2025.

The operation targeted accused predators who police say tried to engage in unlawful sexual activity and exploitation of children.

The department reports that the operation resulted in 16 arrested, including an employee at Horizon Elementary School.

The arrests are detailed below.

Frank Hills Jr., 24 - Charged with obscene communication with a minor-traveling to meet after using a computer to lure a child and obscene communication-use of a computer to solicit/lure a child

Darryl Barrs, 38 - Charged with obscene communication with a minor-traveling to meet after using a computer to lure a child and obscene communication-use of a computer to solicit/lure a child

Larry Dye, 40 - Charged with obscene communication with a minor-traveling to meet after using a computer to lure a child and obscene communication-use of a computer to solicit/lure a child

Jeffery Summers, 51 - Charged with obscene communication with a minor-traveling to meet after using a computer to lure a child and obscene communication-use of a computer to solicit/lure a child

Owen Walker, 57 - Charged with obscene communication with a minor-traveling to meet after using a computer to lure a child, obscene communication-use of a computer to solicit/lure a child, engaging in human trafficking services, possession of cocaine and trafficking in fentanyl

O’Neil Bryce, 28 - Charged with obscene communication with a minor-traveling to meet after using a computer to lure a child and obscene communication-use of a computer to solicit/lure a child

Maurice Gainey, 34 - Charged with obscene communication with a minor-traveling to meet after using a computer to lure a child and obscene communication-use of a computer to solicit/lure a child

John Long, 55 - Charged with obscene communication with a minor-traveling to meet after using a computer to lure a child and obscene communication-use of a computer to solicit/lure a child

Lauren Chesler, 29 - Charged with obscene communication with a minor-traveling to meet after using a computer to lure a child and obscene communication-use of a computer to solicit/lure a child

Guy Vitale, 65 - Charged with obscene communication with a minor-traveling to meet after using a computer to lure a child and obscene communication-use of a computer to solicit/lure a child

Miguel Fuentes, 42 - Charged with obscene communication with a minor-traveling to meet after using a computer to lure a child and obscene communication-use of a computer to solicit/lure a child

Caleb Wilford, 29 - Charged with obscene communication with a minor-traveling to meet after using a computer to lure a child, obscene communication-use of a computer to solicit/lure a child and distributing obscene material to a minor

Harry Pierre, 29 - Charged with obscene communication with a minor-traveling to meet after using a computer to lure a child and obscene communication-use of a computer to solicit/lure a child

Jeffrey Shev, 70 - Charged with obscene communication with a minor-traveling to meet after using a computer to lure a child and obscene communication-use of a computer to solicit/lure a child

Joseph De Lustro, 32 - Charged with obscene communication with a minor-traveling to meet after using a computer to lure a child and obscene communication-use of a computer to solicit/lure a child

Police say another suspect, Joseph Lugo, was also arrested by the Pasco County Sheriff’s Department after he contacted and solicited an ICAC task force member. The South Daytona Police Department also filed additional charges against him. Those charges were not immediately available.

Operation Full Throttle was done in collaboration with numerous other law enforcement agencies, including Homeland Security and police departments from Lake City, South Daytona, Orlando, Ormond Beach New Smyrna Beach and Edgewater, as well as the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office and Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

