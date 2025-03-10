Bike Week child predator sting leads to Port Orange school employee arrest

PORT ORANGE, Fla. — A Bike Week sting operation led to the arrest of a Port Orange school paraprofessional on allegations of inappropriate interactions with a minor.

Sixteen people were arrested during “Operation Full Throttle,” which targeted alleged child predators. Among them was Jeffery Summers, who worked at Horizon Elementary School.

Summers, 51, was arrested on two charges: traveling to meet after using a computer to lure a child and soliciting a child for unlawful sex.

Volusia County Schools confirmed Summers worked at Horizon Elementary School. The district said he did not teach a specific grade but worked in many classrooms because he worked with exceptional student education, or special needs students.

A school district spokesperson said a crisis team was on campus Monday and members were available to students who needed support or counseling following the arrests.

On top of an investigation by the Port Orange Police Department, the school district is also conducting its own internal professional standards investigation.

The situation made many parents feel uneasy.

“You’re just like in this unknown. Like do I talk to my kids? Have they had any incidents?” said Erica Mitchell.

“I was actually skeptical about bringing my kid to school until I knew more about what was going on,” said Reinold Lujan.

The school district said Summers is not allowed on any campus or to have interaction with students.

Records show Summers bailed out Saturday.

Eyewitness News is still waiting for more details about this case from Port Orange police.

On Monday morning, the school district sent the following statement:

We can confirm that the man arrested is a para professional at Horizon Elementary School. Most details will need to be provided by POPD since it’s an active investigation. VCS has opened an internal professional standards investigation on the individual as well. Next steps will be determined by the findings of those investigations. “Our staff is working with law enforcement to ensure their investigation can move forward appropriately,” said Sarah Lux, Spokesperson for Volusia County Schools. “The individual has been placed on leave and will have no interaction with students moving forward. Further action will be determined based on the findings of the investigation.” “Our priority every single day is student safety. Mental health resources will be available at Horizon Elementary School tomorrow to ensure we can assist any students or staff who need support,” said Sarah Lux, spokesperson for VCS. — Volusia County Schools

The following is a letter sent to parents and read by the principal over a phone message:

Dear Horizon Elementary School families,

This is Principal Johnson with an important message. This morning, Volusia County Schools was made aware that a staff member at Horizon Elementary was arrested for inappropriate interactions with a minor. We take these charges very seriously and are working with the Port Orange Police Department to ensure the investigation can move forward without delay. Our most critical priority every day is the safety of our students. The staff member has been placed on leave while the POPD conducts their investigation. VCS is also conducting an internal professional standards investigation. The staff member will not be allowed on any VCS campus and will have no further interaction with students until the investigations conclude and a determination can be made. A crisis team will be on campus Monday to assist any students who need support or counseling. Thank you for your understanding on this matter. — Horizon Elementary School Principal Melani Johnson

