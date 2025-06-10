Argument at Kissimmee gas station ends with machete attack, deputies say

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — An alleged verbal dispute at a gas station in Kissimmee sent one man to the hospital and another to jail.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office says on Monday afternoon, a woman ran to a deputy stopped at intersection by the Circle K at 4692 West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway. She told the deputy her brother was attacked with a machete, and the man who did it took her brother to the hospital.

Deputies went to the hospital and learned the attack stemmed from an argument at the Circle K.

Deputies ay they searched the suspect’s truck and found the machete and the victim’s blood.

Angel Ramos-Arce, 35, was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office’s nonemergency line at 407-348-222.

