Osceola County woman convicted of stabbing 2 children

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Ninth Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office announced Monday that an Osceola County jury found a woman guilty of stabbing two children.

Doris Espinoza-Rodriguez, 40, is guilty of two counts of attempted second-degree murder with a weapon, aggravated child abuse, and felony battery for stabbing two children.

On Jan. 16, 2023, Espinoza-Rodriguez stabbed two children inside a home in Osceola County.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrived on the scene and found the children’s father had pinned Espinoza-Rodriguez to the ground.

Officials said the two children were treated for stab wounds while the father received medical care.

Deputies said Espinoza-Rodriguez was arrested and charged with the attempted murder of two minors.

Officials said during the trial, Espinoza-Rodriguez testified in her defense, claimed self-defense, and said the father had ordered the children to attack her.

The State Attorney’s Office said after a four-day trial, a jury found Espinoza-Rodriguez guilty.

Espinoza-Rodriguez will be sentenced in December.

The State Attorney’s Office said the lowest possible sentence for felony battery is nearly 20 years, each attempted second-degree murder charge carries a maximum of 30 years, and the aggravated child abuse with a weapon charge is punishable by life in prison.

