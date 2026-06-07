Florida anglers can earn $1,500 for logging reef fish data

TAMPA BAY, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is launching a pilot program called “Cast for Cash” in July 2026, which will pay recreational anglers in the Tampa Bay area to install temporary cameras and log data on released reef fish.

The program aims to collect valuable data on reef fish behavior after release, and participants can receive up to $1,500 for their efforts.

To be eligible, individuals must be 18 or older, live in a household that owns a boat, launch their boats from the Tampa Bay region, and hold a recreational fishing license with a State Reef Fish Angler designation.

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