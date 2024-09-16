Sheriff: Volusia student, 11, arrested after mass shooting threat, weapons stockpile found

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — An 11-year-old boy was arrested after making a mass shooting threat, according to Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood.

Chitwood said the boy is a student at Creekside Middle School.

The sheriff said the boy had a written list of names and targets and a large collection of weapons was found after he was arrested.

Deputies said they recovered airsoft rifles, pistols and fake ammunition along with knives, swords and other weapons.

Chitwood announced last week that he is planning to release names, photos, and ‘perp walks’ of anyone, no matter the age, if they are accused of making school threats.

Investigations said the boy told them the alleged threats were “all a joke.”

“I can and will release the names and photos of juveniles who are committing these felonies, threatening our students, disrupting our schools and consuming law enforcement resources. You can expect video coming up next,” Chitwood said on his Facebook page.

